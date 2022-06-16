Motsoeneng ready to conquer the world in Colombia

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFTER winning national and regional titles during a stellar rise on the running scene over the last two years, Karabo Motsoeneng has set her sights on a world title.

The rising star (19) from Hammanskraal north of Tshwane (Pretoria), is eager to translate her form onto the global stage when she represents South Africa at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August.

Her ambitions have received a major boost after retail giant, Spar, pledged to assist her in the preparations.

Spar bankrolls the Women’s Challenge Tshwane, one of several women’s races it sponsors across South Africa.

Motsoeneng expressed gratitude to Spar and technical sponsor, Asics, for their support.

“I am fully committed to working hard to achieve what is best for me and represent you (sponsors) well,” she said.

“I am proud to say that I am ready to show the world what I was blessed with, a talent that was precious from God, with all the things I have received.”

Motsoeneng, a matriculant from the Prestige College, is enjoying a memorable year.

She won the junior national titles in the 3 000m and 5 000m in Potchefstroom in early April.

She won silver in only her second 10km race at the Spar Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha, where she finished second in the junior category.

Motsoeneng hopes to go one better in the second 10km race of the Spar Grand Prix series in Durban on June 26.

The athlete has through her rise conquered some hardships, not least growing without parents in the Free State before she was discovered and offered a bursary at Prestige College.

Her conquer fits the theme of the #iRISE theme of this year’s Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge.

It celebrates women who rise above challenges through a spirit of perseverance.

“We are proud to be associated with Karabo, who has touched, so many that have crossed her path through her endearing spirit,” said Retha Ingenbleek, the race organiser of the Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge.

The official added, “We believe she will continue her incredible rise with the help of a caring community.”

– CAJ News