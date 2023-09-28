Xu Hongfei sculpture tour reaches Durban

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN is hosting the Journey to Africa: Xu Hongfei Sculpture Exhibition World Tour.

The exhibition, which runs locally until Friday, is directed towards expression of freedom and happiness of super-sized women.

Hongfei is lauded as a discoverer for the beauty of chubby women in the contemporary era. He brings in a kind of new idea and atmosphere to the Chinese sculpture circle.

Locally, works from the “Fat Ladies” series are showcased outside the Durban City Hall. Durban is the third South African city, after Cape Town and Johannesburg, to host the exhibition.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)ZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has shown its support towards international cultural exchange through art.

“The language of art is international,” said the Acting Head of Department, Thobile Sifunda.

“It is global because you don’t necessarily have to say a thing to actually appreciate and understand the beauty that art brings to us.”

Sifunda added art is a huge economic driver.

The Journey to Africa: Xu Hongfei Sculpture Exhibition World Tour coincides with South Africa commemorating September as Heritage Month.

In addition, Durban has signed an agreement with the Chinese city, Xaimen, to cooperate in several fields.

“Therefore, we view this exhibition as a catalyst to strengthen cultural exchanges between the two sister cities as well as to exchange knowledge through insightful conversations,” said Deputy Mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Myeni.

– CAJ News