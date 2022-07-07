Veeam assures African firms amid cyber crime

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the security challenges facing African businesses through an increase in remote working and cloud usage.

Only a small percentage of local organisations have data certainty, while the vast majority are concerned that they are not protecting their data sufficiently.

Experts have highlighted this as a major concern in an era where data is a company’s most important asset.

In that regard, Veeam, the software company, has pledged to assist companies in the continent grow without worrying about those fears.

“At Veeam, we understand the power of hybrid IT (information technology) and the multi-cloud universe,” said Chris Norton, regional director for Africa at Veeam.

He was speaking at the VeeamON Tour 2022 event in Johannesburg.

“We have built solutions that enable organisations to protect, own and control their data across any cloud,” Norton said.

The theme of the VeeamON Tour 22 was, “Transform your Modern Data Protection Strategy.”

The event provided delegates, customers, partners, and industry experts with insights on the latest developments that will enable them to adapt and thrive in today’s challenging digital landscape.

“We are committed to ensuring that we support our customers in South Africa and further afield on the African continent to advance and expand their business operations with confidence,” Norton assured.

One of the main concerns for companies around the world is the rising threat of ransomware, according to Veeam.

The Veeam Ransomware Trends Report 2022 established 72 percent of organisations worldwide suffered partial or complete attacks on their backup repositories, which dramatically impacted their ability to recover data without paying the ransom.

With over 11 million users under paid contract, Veeam is the Microsoft 365 backup market leader.

– CAJ News