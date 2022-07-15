Destination South Africa positions to UK market

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa received more than 94 000 arrivals from the United Kingdom (UK) in the first third of this year, making the European country one of its biggest markets.

SA Tourism disclosed the figures as the country positions itself to the UK market.

There were some 94 257 arrivals from UK in the first four months of 2022.

“The UK has been, for many years, a critical market for us and it continues to be, even in the post-pandemic environment,” Themba Mzilikazi Khumalo, SA Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer, stated.

Nonetheless, the United States has dislodged UK from the spot as South Africa’s biggest market.

The UK held that position since 1994, the year South Africa gained independence.

SA Tourism meanwhile has invited industry partners and small, micro, medium enterprises (SMMEs) to join the agency as stand sharers at some of its international trade shows.

“This is an opportunity for us to showcase South Africa’s best products and experiences on international world stages,” Khumalo said.

Upcoming international trade shows include IMEX America (October 11 – 13), WTM London 2022 (November 7 – 9), IBTM World Barcelona (November 29–December1) and FITUR Madrid (January 19 – 23, 2023).

– CAJ News