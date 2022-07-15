Huawei reveals 2022 Bursary Award recipients

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has spent R23,5 million (about US$1,37 million) in its Bursary Award Programme, aimed at growing South Africa’s information and communications technology talent base.

Lunched in 2019, the bursary programme has to date sponsored 184 students.

Ahead of World Youth Skills Day on 15 July, Huawei has announced the 2022 recipients of the initiative.

This year Huawei awarded 44 bursaries to students from six universities.

By the end of the year, it hopes to have awarded bursaries to a further 11 students, bringing the total to 55.

Daniel Jiang, Human Resource Director, Huawei South Africa, quoted legendary statesman and the country’s first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela’s 1996 speech at the inauguration of the Academy of Science of South Africa.

“On your shoulders rests the challenge of giving science a face that inspires our youth to seek out science, engineering and technology,” Jiang quoted the now-late leader.

Jiang said amid the move towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution and more than two decades later, Mandela’s words still rang true.

He said Huawei South Africa had several initiatives to empower and upskill young South Africans so that they positively contributed to the local digital economy.

“This is a long-term investment for Huawei and is part of our ICT talent ecosystem programme to develop and mature our young generation of ICT practitioners into world-class experts,” Jiang added.

“As a company, it is an honour to invest in future technology innovators and thought leaders,” he said, adding, “It is also rewarding to see young, ambitious people investing in their futures.”

Jiang thanked tertiary institutions Huawei partners with, at which the bursary recipients study.

Mohammed Bismilla, Head of the Huawei Bursary Programme, echoed those sentiments.

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and North West University (NWU) have been added to the list of partners.

“Your institutions play a significant role in nurturing future greats,” Bismilla said.

He said Huawei significantly invested in South Africa’s youth.

“Our bursary programme is one of the mechanisms we use to ensure that South Africa’s top ICT talent is supported to achieve their personal ambitions and contribute to the greater ICT sector, which will form the future economy of our country.”

– CAJ News