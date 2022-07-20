JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 20th JULY 2022, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – AVON has ramped up its support of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) by announcing that it will pledge R150 000 per annum to the Fund over the next four years, bringing its total investment to the Fund to R600 000.

The funds will be used to support NMCF’s Child Safety and Protection programme.

In recognition of this pledge, Avon has been promoted from the Globetrotter status and was inducted into the NMCF Presidential Club. Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East & Africa, accepted the promotion certificate on behalf of Avon at the annual children’s celebration fun walk that the Fund hosted in Johannesburg on Saturday, 16 July to mark its 27th year anniversary.

Avon is a long-standing supporter of the NMCF and has made regular donations to the Fund over the years as part of the company’s Thuthukisa Together programme which seeks to drive poverty alleviation and early childhood development. Avon’s contributions have also supported the Fund’s flagship programme, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, the only dedicated children’s hospital based in Parkown Johannesburg.

Accepting the honour on behalf of the company, Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East & Africa, said: “The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund has served as a beacon of hope for many children in South Africa and beyond.

“As a company that prides itself on supporting those who are marginalised, we are proud to be associated with the Fund and we share its lofty ideals of selflessness and contributing resources, time and expertise to make a positive difference to those who are in need. We hope that the modest contribution we have made will positively impact the lives of many children who solely need assistance,” said Mareletse.

As part of its support, Avon also donated product hampers and lipsticks to the value of R65 000 to the organisation. This lipstick donation forms part of the build-up to National Lipstick Day on July 29

