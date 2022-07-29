Rwanda and Zimbabwe strengthen ties

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – RWANDA and Zimbabwe are deepening their relations.

Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, is on a three-day visit to Zimbabwe from Friday, 29th July until Sunday, 31 July, at the invitation of his Zimbabwean counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava.

Livit Mugejo, spokesperson of the host country’s ministry foreign affairs, said the two ministers will discuss strategic bilateral issues centred on the promotion and deepening of “already excellent” cooperation between Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Mugejo confirmed the ministers were expected to sign some Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) currently under negotiation.

Meanwhile, during the visit, Biruta will officiate at the inauguration of the Rwandese Embassy in Harare.

In May, the two countries signed three MoUs at the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Trade and Investment Conference in Harare.

– CAJ News