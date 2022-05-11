Oppo accelerates foray into SA market

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Chinese smart device brand, Oppo, is expanding its footprint in South Africa.

Several months after growing its access points across all five major network carriers, it has announced a partnership with financial firm, First National Bank (FNB).

Recently, the devices maker launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Reno7 5G, which is now available through a 24 month contract on FNB.

Other premium devices available include the A74 5G and the A16s.

“We are excited to be partnering with First National Bank, an innovative leader that understands customer-centricity,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Operations and Go-to markets of Oppo South Africa.

“We want more South Africans to experience the power in our technology, use this to fuel their purpose through premium capabilities, and affordable access,” Faurie said.

Oppo pledged to further accelerate its investment locally by continually upgrading South Africa’s online infrastructure through the introduction of accessible, affordable world-class technology available through its premium devices.

The company entered the South African market at the end of 2020.

It has a mobile partnership with local football club, Orlando Pirates.

