Kenya transporters promise peaceful conduct

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PLANS for a credible election in Kenya have received a boost after over 1 million motorcycle transport operators agreed to preach and observe peace.

The operators, commonly known as Boda-Bodas, made the pledge under the aegis of Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK), ahead of the August 9 polls.

More than 100 officials of the BAK, led by their National Executive Chairman, Kevin Mubadi, endorsed and adopted the Mkenya Daima Leadership and Peace Pledge in Nairobi.

They committed to being ambassadors of peace, including promoting patriotism and non-violence in their electioneering conduct.

“Our members have enormous influence and reach in both the urban and rural communities where they live and operate. This is where voting will take

Place,” Mubadi said.

“BAK is therefore a vital organ in carrying this peace and accountability message to the people, even as we near the election date,” he added.

BAK represents an estimated 1,6 million Boda Boda riders across the East African country.

Dr Vimal Shah, Mkenya Daima Chairman, urged stakeholders to pay attention to issues Kenyans want their elected leaders to address, including those that also affect the Boda Boda transport sector.

“..for example improving the dignity of work for riders as well as bringing order and better customer service by riders, and which is what commuters expect,” Shah said.

Mkenya Daima is a non-partisan multi-stakeholder platform formed in 2012 to inspire peaceful elections and a smooth leadership transition.

Rasi Masudi, Director of Voter Education and Partnerships at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) urged the Boda Boda community to come out in large numbers and vote.

“We are discouraging people from hoarding in the polling stations after voting in the name of ‘kuchunga kura’ (vote protecting) as this creates unnecessary tension,” he said.

“As IEBC, we are committed and confident in carrying out our mandate of delivering free, fair and credible elections,” Masudi added.

– CAJ News