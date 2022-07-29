Ngumi appointed new Safaricom chairman

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SAFARICOM has announced John Ngumi as new chairman.

He takes over from Michael Joseph, effective August 1.

The changes are subject to the requisite regulatory approval.

Joseph offered reasons for his resignation, including devoting more time to supporting Safaricom’s investment in Ethiopia.

“Relinquishing the role of Chairman allows me the flexibility and freedom to undertake this important role on behalf of Safaricom,” Joseph said.

He said this would also allow him to devote more time to Kenya Airways during the period to ensure the work of restructuring and refinancing to remain on the journey towards profitability in the next two years.

“It is also important that I continue to play a role in the creation of the Pan African Airline Group which is important for the African continent to ensure connectivity as well as reliable and affordable air transport,” Joseph said.

The airline project is in partnership with South African Airways.

“I take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to John and wish him all the best as the Chairman of Safaricom,” Joseph concluded.

Ngumi currently serves as Board Chair at the Industrial and commercial Development Corporation which is leading the effort to implement the Kenya Transport and Logistics Network encompassing Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya pipeline Company Limited and Kenya Railways Corporation.

– CAJ News