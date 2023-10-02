SA innovation summit ignites change

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE just-concluded South Africa Innovation Summit 2023 (SAIS23) again created a critical third place for Africa’s startup economy to come together to celebrate the victories of the continent’s founders.

The event in Cape Town featured an exciting lineup of panel discussions, masterclasses, keynote presentations, pitch battles, expos, networking opportunities and intellectual stimulation.

This year’s edition was powered by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and hosted by the City of Cape Town.

“We are creating a gateway into Africa, and our partnership with the SA Innovation Summit ensures that these opportunities are made easier,” said TIA Acting Executive: Innovation Enabling, Vusi Skosana.

His statement was prompted by the City of Cape Town’s challenge to transform the Mother City into “the go-to destination for Africa and beyond, particularly in the realm of tech and intelligence that drives the desire for success.”

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, urged attendees to “push for committed actions and to use the three days to find solutions for the city and our continent.”

This year’s summit partner, UVU Africa, streamed the event live at the Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn to help empower communities in the space that they occupy.

SA Innovation Summit award winners were announced.

These are SenGeny (Inventers Garage), Water Hygiene Convenience (TIA Pitching Competition) as well as Bophelo and Aria Cosmetics (Boost UP Stand UP Pitch Competition).

– CAJ News