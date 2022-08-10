Newcomers top DSTV Premiership standings

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NEWLY promoted Richards Bay are leading the 16-team DStv Premiership standings after a commendable start to the campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal side’s goalless draw against Marumo Gallants at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Tuesday placed them at the top.

They have four points, following their 2-0 opening day victory over fellow KZN outfit, Golden Arrows.

However, the Richards Bay’s premiership pacesetting will be tested this evening when multiple defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, host visiting TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane (Pretoria).

Sundowns, who last week won 2-0 against struggling Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, are expected to use the home advantage to propel to the top of the table.

Another giant, Orlando Pirates, who started with a 1 – 0 victory over Soweto rivals, Moroka Swallows, at Orlando Stadium last week have an equal chance to go top of the log when they visit Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium.

Elsewhere tonight, AmaZulu will host SuperSport United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Both teams recorded draws last weekend when United were held to a 1-1 outcome by visiting Chippa United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria while AmaZulu drew 0-0 with TS Galaxy at the Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein.

Other matches tonight pit Sekhukhune United against visiting Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane while Chippa United entertain Royal AM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Eastern Cape.

Both matches kick-off at 19:30Hrs.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs thrashed Maritzburg United 3-0 to restore confidence among its diehard legion of supporters at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Amakhosi’s victory on Tuesday follows last week’s narrow 0-1 defeat at the hands of Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Below are the full DStv premiership fixture:

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

– AmaZulu Vs SuperSport Utd, Moses Mabhida Stadium (17:00Hrs)

– Sekhukhune United Vs Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium (19:30Hrs)

– Chippa United Vs Royal AM, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (19:30Hrs)

– Stellenbosch Vs Orlando Pirates, Danie Craven Stadium (19:30Hrs)

– Mamelodi Sundowns Vs TS Galaxy, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (19:30Hrs)

Tuesday’s full DStv Premiership results

– Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Maritzburg Utd

– Swallows 3-2 Cape Town City FC

– Richards Bay 0-0 Marumo Gallants FC

– CAJ News