Next generation 5G network for Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ERICSSON and SkyMax Network have partnered to build a next-generation 5G broadband network across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The network is to be inclusive of a digital services delivery platform.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a result of a two-year collaboration between the two parties, serves as the basis for further discussions, interactions and future collaborations.

Ericsson will be SkyMax’s partner for network supply, rollout, optimisation and for managed services.

Wilfrid Aissi, President and Chief Executive Officer of SkyMax, pledged commitment to bringing solutions to the challenges facing Sub-Saharan Africa, developing new services opportunities and revolutionising the data-centric market in the region.

The multinational wireless communications engineering company has collaborated with Ericsson in Sub-Saharan Africa with a focus on accelerating 5G adoption to drive financial and social inclusion while reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

“With this MoU, we look forward to more collaboration and synergy between the two companies that will accelerate the digitization of the region,” Aissi said.

The SkyMax Entrepreneurship Development (SED) is to be launched to develop private 5G network for new markets and applications.

SkyMax will train and certify service providers, individuals, and businesses to take advantage of the value private 5G will bring to areas such as e-agriculture, smart buildings and smart cities.

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa, believes the work with SkyMax enhanced Ericsson’s continuous research and development focus and leadership in 5G.

This is providing the specific solutions needed to increase economic growth and financial inclusion while accelerating adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

“We look forward to working with SkyMax Network to capture the opportunities that we can offer the region together and accelerate #AfricaInMotion,” Ashton said.

– CAJ News