SADC condemns US punishing of Africa over Russia

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC), Africa’s largest regional bloc has denounced the United States’ decision to sanction African states that back certain Russian actions.

Leaders in the region, meeting under the 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressed dissatisfaction at the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act.

The US House of Representatives recently adopted the Act.

SADC leaders denounced the legislation as unilateral and punitive.

In a communiqué released at the summit in Kinshasa, the 16-nation SADC reaffirmed its principled position of Non-Alignment to any conflicts outside the continent.

Leaders have directed that the matter be included in the agenda of the African Union (AU).

The US has argued the controversial legal instrument targets Africa because the continent is where Russia and its proxies are most active.

Analysts believe the punitive measures are because Africa has declined to back the US in taking sides in the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

America backs Ukraine but Africa has adopted a neutral stance and backs mediation.

Meanwhile, the SADC summit approved the extension of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and its related processes.

It expressed condolences to the governments and families of the nine deceased SAMIM personnel who died in the theatre of operations.

Summit expressed concern and solidarity on the latest security developments in eastern DRC.

An Extra-ordinary Summit of the Organ Troika plus Eswatini, will be convened at a date to be determined.

It is aimed at finding solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

SADC also established of an oversight committee made up of the SADC Panel of Elders and the Mediation Reference Group (MRG) to ensure continuity and oversight on the implementation of reforms in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

– CAJ News