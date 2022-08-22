168 killed in Nigeria Lassa fever outbreak

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AT least 168 people have died from the rising cases of Lassa fever in Nigeria since the beginning of the year.

The deaths are from 889 cases confirmed by the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of the 32nd week (August 8-14).

This is a major increase from this stage last year when 83 people had died from 354 cases.

This year, 101 local government areas (LGAs) in 25 states have reported cases.

At this stage last year, 62 LGAs in 15 states had cases.

Nigeria has 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ondo is the worst affected state with 31 percent of the cases, followed by Edo (26 percent) and Bauchi (13 percent).

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years.

The Technical Working Group (TWG), a national Lassa fever multi-partner, continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness spread to humans by rats.

– CAJ News