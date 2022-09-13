Ruto sworn-in as Kenya president

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – WILLIAM Ruto has been sworn-in as the fifth president of Kenya.

He has taken his oath of office in front of a packed Moi International Sports Centre in the capital, Nairobi.

Some heads of state from the continent attended the momentous occasion at the 60 000-seater facility on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Martha Koome presided over the ceremony, days after the Constitutional Court upheld his August 9 election.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya,” the incoming president said.

“… that I will obey, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya as by law established and all other laws of the Republic; and that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.”

Longtime opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who challenges the election of Ruto, was absent from the inauguration.

He was said to be out of the country.

Outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta, received a rapturous welcome at the stadium.

This is despite his endorsing the campaign of Odinga, ahead of his deputy, Ruto.

The transition was smooth, with Ruto (55) and Kenyatta meeting at the State House on Monday.

The region’s largest economy, Kenya is lauded as a model of stability and democracy in East Africa.

Previous leaders include Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

Deputised by Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s immediate mission will be to unite the country divided by a closely-contested election and an economy battered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The International Monetary Fund projects the economy to grow by 5,7 percent in 2022.

– CAJ News