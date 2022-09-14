Malawi revels at top global tourism rating

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI Tourism is basking in the glory of its ranking as one of the globe’s top tourism destinations this year.

Famous as the “small African country with a huge lake and hugely likeable locals”, Malawi has been named in the Lonely Planet’s Top Countries in its prestigious Best in Travel book for 2022.

It is for the second time in eight years the “Warm Heart of Africa” has made it to that revered list.

“Malawi has become one of the continent’s most fully rounded wildlife destinations,” read a citation.

Lonely Planet also applauded the tourist industry in Malawi and the commitment to protecting natural environments and supporting local communities.

Malawi Tourism noted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country was on track to become one of Africa’s most complete destinations.

This as the wildlife transformations underway courtesy of African Park brought the country’s safari experiences up to a level to match its famed beaches, varied landscapes and friendly cultural interactions.

“Thankfully, the conservation work has continued unabated,” stated Malawi Tourism.

Wild dogs have been introduced to two parks and, most recently, another 250 elephants were translocated.

“Malawi was already popular as a safe and friendly intro to Africa,” the country’s tourism agency reiterated.

Among top attractions in Malawi is the multi-coloured cichlid fish in the Lake Malawi, reggae-loving beach towns, mountaintop mission stations, hiking trails and tea plantations.

“Now it has added safaris to its list of credentials thanks to the pioneering revival of its three major wildlife reserves by the NGO, African Parks,” Malawi Tourism delighted.

– CAJ News