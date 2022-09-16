US reviews Zimbabwe sanctions list

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has delisted 11 Zimbabwean individuals from sanctions imposed for allegedly undermining democratic processes and institutions.

One individual has been added to the list of those sanctioned.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) stated that the individuals being removed from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List were either deceased or have been deemed to no longer undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.

Among those removed is Simon Khaya-Moyo (now late), a former chairperson of the ruling Zimbabwe African People’s National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

Others deceased and removed from the sanctions list include Biggie Joel Matiza, Tendai Savanhu, Perence Shiri, Absolom Sikhosana and Paradzai Zimondi.

Shiri and Zimondi were meanwhile among military generals who masterminded a coup that ousted Robert Mugabe as president in 2017.

Others struck off the US sanctions list are Kenneth Manyonda, Olivia Muchena, Edwi Muguti, Selina Pote and Morris Sakubaya.

They previously held cabinet or ruling party positions during Mugabe’s reign but lost positions or influence in the current administration of party and country president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the US has imposed sanctions on Stephen Mutamba, the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) Deputy Commissioner for Administration.

He is accused of actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties and critics of the government and ZANU (PF), which has ruled from independence in 1980.

The designation comes amid preparations for polls set for 2023.

“It is imperative that ZANU-PF allow full participation across the political spectrum in next year’s elections,” said Brian Nelson, American Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Then under the presidency of George Bush, the US is among a number of countries that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium over alleged human rights violations and electoral fraud.

“We will not hesitate to designate those who undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions or otherwise fall within the scope of our sanctions programme,” Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson, reiterated.

However, the Zimbabwean government argues those illegal sanctions were imposed in order to deny the country to correct colonial land imbalances that only favoured white people at the expense of indigenous landless.

– CAJ News