Honor invests millions in ICT partnerships

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR Technologies Africa has donated over R4 million (US$206 997 or ¥1,49 million) in assisting a black-owned business acquire a building ownership and efforts to bridge the digital divide.

Initiatives include a donation of R245 000 worth of devices to Siyafunda Technology Centre, a non-profit company that strives to remove the large cost factor associated with technology adoption, especially in an educational setting.

Honor also donated R3,8 million to assist a black-owned business in acquiring a building ownership.

Honor also welcomed 11 young people to their offices to equip them with the skills to enter the workforce through the Youth Employment Service (YES).

The announcements were made at the Moses Kotane Institute in KwaZulu-Natal, where the Chinese-headquartered company was part of several entities that sponsored the Information and Communications Technology Stakeholder Engagement summit.

The summit created a space for ICT small, micro and medium enterprises to showcase their innovations, participate in insightful discussions and provide a network that could troubleshoot crucial issues within the ICT industry.

“As a leading smart device brand, we recognise the instrumental role ICT plays in shaping the future,” Slindokuhle Mbuyisa, the Public Affairs Government Relations Manager at Honor, said.

“By participating in the ICT Stakeholder Engagement, which was attended by many of our industry peers, it underscores our commitment to building a space where stakeholders can meet, exchange insights, and assist each other in paving the way for a digitally empowered future in South Africa.”

Honor recently participated in the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Back to School 2024 Programme by sponsoring 1 000 backpacks to learners.

Zhou Lefeng, Honor’s General Manager, said they listen to their stakeholders and the communities they work with, so their contribution towards their empowerment was relevant to the ways they are already empowering themselves.

“We seek to amplify what they are already doing. The ICT Stakeholder Engagement was another opportunity to get to know them better, and vice-versa,” Lefeng said.

– CAJ News