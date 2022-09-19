Applications open for Huawei women in tech scheme

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TECH-savvy South African women business owners have been encouraged to apply for Huawei’s 2022 Women in Tech digital skills programme.

The award provides free online training in Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing and Leadership Development.

The programme seeks to help women advance their skills and use new technologies to grow, improve, and digitise their businesses, giving them an edge in the digital economy.

This year, there are also prizes for the top three entrepreneurs who will be chosen at the end of the five-day online training.

The training comprises cloud computing and how it benefits small businesses, digital marketing for business success, especially in an increasingly competitive online market space, and leadership development.

The programme will close with an in-person networking opportunity at Huawei’s office park in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

More and more women entrepreneurs are taking on the role of leader and changing the landscape of leadership across different sectors in South Africa,” said Dr Jude Clark, clinical psychologist, facilitator, executive coach and renowned practitioner in the area of gender and development in South Africa and abroad.

She will deliver the leadership course.

“But for many, there remains a disconnect between their sense of personal power and their vision for their enterprises,” Clark continued.

“This programme explores what it means for a woman entrepreneur to show up in her power and what psychological and relational shifts need to be made in order to align personal power with business vision,” Clark said.

Pumza Mthethwa, Strategic Commercial Director at BrandTies, will take the entrepreneurs through the latest trends in digital marketing.

She said it is more important that business owners ensure they are not left behind in the rapidly changing digital space.

“This digital marketing training programme will explore the latest trends and how women-owned businesses can leverage these to grow their businesses,” Mthethwa said.

Slindile Khanyile, Head of Digital Publications and Co-Director at Likhanyile Tutoring and Media, said attending the Huawei Women in Tech Training Programme had been an eye-opener.

She attended in 2021.

“As a business that is digitally-based and a start-up, having access to the kind of content and resources has been invaluable especially because we would not have had the financial means yet to access it,” Khanyile said.

Vanashree Govender, Media Relations and Communications Manager at Huawei South Africa, lauded the success of the 2021 Women4Tech event and the positive feedback from participants.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to bring the programme back as an annual initiative in 2022,” Govender said.

– CAJ News