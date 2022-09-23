Best SA wonders to visit on Heritage Month

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ISIMANGALISO Wetland Park in the Elephant Coast, UKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park and Vredefort Dome!

To enrich your knowledge of some of the most iconic sites around South Africa, its culture, traditions and how places became some of the world’s heritage locations, the above are the places to visit this Heritage Month.

The month climaxes on Saturday, which is Heritage Day.

Huawei’s Petal Maps is enabling consumers to explore the best of what South Africa has to offer.

For those enthused by water, the Elephant coast is an area to learn about the history of South Africa.

This park features an exceptional 332 000 hectares of land and sea and is recognised as a World Heritage Site for its beautiful diversity, landscapes and abundance of flora and fauna.

It has a series of beaches, coral reefs, lakes, swamps, wetlands, woodlands, coastal forests, and grasslands that stretch along the Mozambican border.

UKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park is another wonder in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

It is a two-hour drive from Durban. The Bushmen created more than 30 000 samples of rock art in caves.

The uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park boasts a rich diversity of plant and animal species.

A range of entertainment includes hiking, fishing, swimming, rock climbing, mountain biking, horse riding, boating and bird watching.

The Vredefort Dome is in the Free State.

After getting hit by an asteroid (rocks from the solar system) decades ago, the Vredefort Dome left a crater on the surface, making the region one of South Africa’s historic sites.

It offers a scenic view of mountains, rivers and an open landscape of bushvelds.

It is home to some of South Africa’s wildlife and has a series of water and land activities.

Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei.

It gives access to various languages, including Chinese, Cantonese, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, Malay and Thai among others.

“So, get exploring with Huawei and Petal Maps this Heritage month and learn more about the beautiful places that South Africa has to offer,” Huawei Mobile Services encouraged.

– CAJ News