No end in sight to load shedding

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently dashed citizens’ hopeful of an immediate solution to load shedding crisis in South Africa.

This is a dampener to an already frustrated public reeling under the worst power cuts in years.

The power outages even forced the president to shorten his overseas trip last week, to return home and resolve the issue.

However, if his sentiments are anything to go by, power cuts are here to stay and the public has to live with that reality.

“Given the unpredictable performance of Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power stations, we will not be able to eliminate load-shedding in the short term,” he stated.

The president emphasized, “This is the unfortunate reality of our situation, which has had a long history.”

From an award-winning power provider not so long ago, Eskom has degenerated into a crisis.

The past two weeks have been frustrating for companies, households and students preparing for examinations.

Criminals have made the most of the situation to perpetuate disorder.

“The widespread public anger is wholly justified,” Ramaphosa conceded.

He however assured South Africans the issue will eventually be resolved.

“Yet, even in the darkness of load shedding there is and must be an end in sight to our electricity crisis,” Ramaphosa stated.

“We are making progress in the implementation of the additional actions I announced in July, even though the effects may not be immediately felt,” Ramaphosa said.

The official opposition has lost faith in the Ramaphosa administration resolving the energy crisis.

“He’s had his hands on the wheel for over a decade, and in that time our energy situation has deteriorated sharply,” John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), stated.

He said the reality was that neither Ramaphosa nor his ministers were capable of solving this predicament.

“They have lost control and our country is spiralling into disaster,” the opposition leader said.

– CAJ News