Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline to transform economies

from MOHAMED EL KADIRI in Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco Bureau

MARRAKECH, (CAJ News) – SOME memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by some countries for the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline pave way for the provision of the commodity to West African countries and provide a new alternative export route to Europe.

MoUs were signed on Saturday in Nouakchott, respectively among Morocco, Nigeria and Mauritania on the one hand and Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal on the other.

This pipeline will run along the West African coast from Nigeria to Morocco, passing through, among others, Senegal and Mauritania, where it will be connected to the Maghreb Europe Pipeline and from there to the European gas network, a statement said.

The infrastructure is anticipated to help improve the living conditions of the population, the integration of the economies of the sub-region and the mitigation of desertification through a sustainable and reliable gas supply in line with the new commitments of the continent in terms of environmental protection, read a statement.

The Kingdom of Morocco added that the project will also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension.

– CAJ News