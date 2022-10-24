Death toll rising in Uganda Ebola eruption

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE death toll in the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to 24.

The toll might be almost twice as higher as those are only confirmed deaths. Some 20 other deaths are suspected to be from the virus.

A total of 64 cases have been confirmed while 32 cases are probable.

The statistics are as of October 20, which represented a 10 percent increase from the previous week.

October 20 marked exactly a month since the EVD outbreak was declared in Uganda.

The mortality rate among confirmed cases stands above 40 percent, while for children aged under 16 it stands and almost 75 percent.

On October 15, President Yoweri Museveni announced restrictions on movements in and out of the Mubende and Kassanda, the districts that are the epicentres.

In addition to imposing a nightly curfew, transit vehicles will be subject to police approval.

Public transport and boda bodas (motorcycle taxis) are not allowed to operate.

The directive includes the shutting of seasonal markets and places of worship, bars, places of entertainment, gyms and saunas.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and development partners are seeking exemption to the 21-day isolation requirement for staff working in Mubende district.

Ebola is a viral hemorrhagic fever in humans and other primates.

The worst outbreak in history was in West Africa between 2013 and 2016 when over 11 000 people died.

– CAJ News