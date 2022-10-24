Gamers protect gorillas via Africa’s metaverse

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EFFORTS to save the endangered gorillas in the Virunga National Park have received a major boost after a prestigious gaming franchise secured space in Africa’s first metaverse.

Africacare announced CyberKongz, the profile picture (PFP) gaming franchise, as the latest, early settler in Ubuntuland.

A metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the CyberKongz ecosystem by visiting their jungle build or by hanging out with members of the CyberKongz community.

Additionally, all 15 000 VX Kongz will be interoperable in Africarare.

Through this, they will be raising funds to support conservation in Virunga National Park, a world heritage site in the Albertine Rift Valley in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It is home to some of the world’s most endangered gorillas.

CyberKongz have been supporting Virunga for years and intend to leverage their presence in Africarare to take that support even further.

The CyberKongz brand is filled with unique and randomly generated 2D/3D NFT social avatars that create highly sought-after online experiences.

They are intended to be avatars for both the two-dimensional space as well as playable avatars on platforms such as The Sandbox and Africarare.

“Interoperability is the foundation of our ecosystem, so bringing our community into a metaverse based in Africa is a natural fit,” stated Cyberkongz council member, referred to as Myoo.

He said CyberKongz’ donations had helped Virunga National Park install crypto mining rigs powered by green energy.

This helps create financial security for the park during dire times.

“We believe the metaverse can provide an immersive experience for people to learn more about African conservation efforts,” Myoo added. Africacare welcomed the CyberKongz community into Ubuntuland.

“I believe that they will play an important role in the global Ubuntuland community’s future” said Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare.

Africarare was established to unlock African potential and connect the continent to the global digital economy.

– CAJ News