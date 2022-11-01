SA’s data analytics talent nurtured

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African teachers have been empowered with the knowledge and tools to inspire their students to pursue careers in data analytics.

Global analytics leader, SAS, is equipping the educators under the Teachers4DataAnalytics programme.

It was launched at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in late August.

“I conceptualised it and thought carefully about what we could do in a matter of about five to six hours,” said Prof. Delia North, former Dean and Head of the School of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, for the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The programme utilizes the SAS DataFly resource, offering a fun and engaging way to explore data in real-time.

“We show teachers how to capture information in an easy way and then represent it in the form of a graph or other visual presentation,” North explained.

SAS has held some workshops at some universities, where teachers have been taught to transfer this knowledge to students on multiple levels.

Dr Julia Keddie of the University of the Western Cape Data Science team addressed the teachers on how they are the change agents to show learners to appreciate the value of using statistics in the real world or to study statistics further when they complete their schooling.

Nombuso Zondo from University of KwaZulu-Natal guided the teachers through a hands-on session of SAS DataFly.

“The digital revolution is driven by data,” said André Zitzke, Manager: Global Academic Programmes in Africa for SAS.

The official explained this data could bring huge value if it is used ethically and in proper context.

“Through Teachers4DataAnalytics, the value is unlocked when statistical methods and technology is applied by learners to gain insight and make recommendations to explore and create solutions for pressing global issues,” Zitzke said.

