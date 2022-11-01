Kenya in massive employment creation drive

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA aims to generate at least five million more jobs by 2027.

Through a programme titled the Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (K-YEEAP), East Africa’s largest economy also aims to support the growth of 200 000 small businesses while catalyzing the development of 10 000 start-ups through the creation of 47 County Business Hubs.

K-YEEAP is an initiative by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has launched the scheme.

He said youth unemployment, currently standing at 38,9 percent, was a key concern for the new Kenya Kwanza government, led by President William Ruto.

“The seventy-five percent of our population, below the age of 35 is a big blessing to this nation,” Gachagua said.

“These young people want to actively participate in the development of this country, and to be at the centre of decision-making.”

Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza is committed to reducing bureaucracy in government by streamlining the business licensing regime, as well as unlocking other structural bottlenecks to improve public service delivery around business and entrepreneurship support.

Noting that about 5,3 million young people are unable to find decent employment in Kenya, the deputy president said the KSh 50 billion (US$411,8million) Hustler Fund will be used to provide opportunities for trade and capacity building for youth as capital.

Ruto recently won elections on a campaign premised on his being a “hustler” in his youth.

K-YEEAP proposes to support demand-driven vocational and technical training, on-the-job learning and real job opportunities for youth and women while also accelerating the adoption of digital technologies.

“Internet penetration in Kenya is one of the best in Africa,” Gachagua said.

“Kenya cannot, therefore, afford to be left behind in the digital revolution in creating opportunities for our young people.”

Carole Kariuki, KEPSA CEO, said K-YEEAP will also pursue relevant and market-oriented skills for industry transformation by closely collaborating with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem.

She said K-YEEAP, will also support public sector digital transformation for effective service delivery and job creation, increase digital and digitally-enabled job opportunities for young people, and help small businesses with their digital transformation.

“The main goal of KEPSA is to encourage economic development and job creation in Kenya,” Kariuki said.

