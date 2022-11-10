Nedbank Golf Challenge tees off in metaverse

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFTER announcing its entry in Africa’s first metaverse, Nedbank is inviting fans to explore the virtual world through the inaugural cyber Nedbank Golf Challenge.

While the physical edition of the world-renowned sports event will be taking place at Sun City from November 10 -13, the virtual edition will also tee off in the Nedbank Metaverse in Ubuntuland on Thursday (today).

“We are excited to welcome golfing fans to Ubuntuland for the very first Nedbank Golf Challenge in virtual reality” said Mic Mann, Co-founder and CEO of Africarare.

“Not only will this provide a new dimension to this iconic sports event, it also promises loads of fun for fans across the world,” he added.

Additionally, a documentary chronicling the past 40 years of the popular challenge will be screened in the space.

Africarare was established to unlock African potential and connect Africa to the global digital economy.

Nedbank recently announced its entry to Web3, having procured land in Africarare.

Its entry is part of the finance institution’s drive to discover new marketing platforms and leverage new technology to better serve its customers.

– CAJ News