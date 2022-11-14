KZN African film fiesta heralds festive season

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE KwaMashu township will this festive season be a hive of activity as international tourists join their local counterparts for the KwaZulu-Natal African Film Festival (KAFF).

Set for December 12-18, it is an initiative of the KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects (K-CAP).

KAFF has been positioned as an “Africa Continental Connection Content” festival.

Since its foundation in 2003, KAFF has matured into an annual initiative with programming that entertains, educates and inspires audience members through African made films.

“KAFF strives to make an impact on the local community in KZN province through promotion of SA made films’ appreciation, contribution to audience development and empowerment of aspirant and emerging filmmakers from communities and beyond,” Manager Thobile Ximba explained.

She said the festival takes place in the form of film screenings, developmental workshops and seminars linked to the South African film industry.

KAFF this month hosted the Isigcawu Theatre Drama Competition which is a theatre drama competition for community groups.

This was the last theatrical event for the year.

The upcoming festival is timely for K-CAP coming at a time the global COVID-19 is on a recession.

“K-CAP was hit hard by the COVID-19 especially on funding since most funds were deviated into fighting the pandemic by government departments.

Things are getting back to normal but we are still seeking funding to sustain us for at least three years to come,” Ximba said.

– CAJ News