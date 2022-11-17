More floods forecast to pummel Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBICAN authorities are bracing up for floods ahead of the next rainy season in the disaster-prone country.

The peak of the rainy period is forecast for January to March 2023.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projected an increased risk of flooding across most river basins in central and southern Mozambique.

To reduce the risk of flooding, the Pequenos Libombos, Massingir and Cahora Bassa dam authorities are gradually increasing discharges to build retention capacity to accommodate upstream flows through the upcoming rainy season.

Three natural disasters affected Mozambique during the cyclonic season in 2022.

Tropical Cyclone Gombe hit the country in March in the wake of two extreme weather events – Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Depression Dumako – which had struck six weeks earlier, affecting 200 000 people.

Gombe left a trail of severe damage and devastation on its path, affecting 736 000 people and displacing some 23 000 people and causing extensive damage to infrastructures.

Mozambique also suffered Cyclone Idai in 2019 when at least 602 people died.

More than 1 600 were injured and damage estimated at over US773 inflicted.

– CAJ News