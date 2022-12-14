Nigeria ups vaccination against Yellow fever

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA is ramping up its vaccination campaign to curb the outbreak of Yellow fever.

The West African country has reported a total of 1 601 suspected cases of the disease since the beginning of the year 2022.

These have been reported from 463 local government areas in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recently, a confirmed case of Yellow fever was reported in a six-year-old girl at the western state of Kwara.

In Kwara , 29 cases were reported this year.

Already in Kwara state, children between 9-12 months received the Yellow fever vaccine, while children under one were given other vitals.

Kaiama LGA is the epicentre.

Getting to the settlements there requires health workers to travel on bad roads, canoes and bikes.

Alhaji Bashir Muhammed, the Head of Department-Primary Health Care, lauded the intervention of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said in In Kaiama , the provision of health services, like immunization is often encumbered by hard-to-reach settlements, mobile populations and poor road accessibility among others.

“WHO has been steadfast in providing quality life-saving interventions to the people,” Muhammed said.

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

