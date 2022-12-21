Film tackles scourge of gender-based violence

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – GENDER-based violence (GBV), dubbed South Africa’s second pandemic, will be under the spotlight when a production by a young film producer makes its debut this week.

“Last Seen”, produced by Nondumiso Madlala, will be shown at the KwaZulu-Natal African Film Fesitival (KAFF) 2022.

It is a 12-minute self-funded film that looks at the theme of GBV on a different or unique perspective, according to the filmmaker.

“The film looks not only at the physical part of GBV but the after math of this type of violence, emotional and psychological effect, and mental health,” Madlala said.

The showing of “Last Seen” is timely, with South Africa having just concluded the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, between November 25 and December 10.

Madlala is the founder of Nduvie Studios, which opened in 2021.

It is a studio company with a team of young, talented individuals who are passionate about the creative arts industry.

The organisation aims to bring new voices and new perspective in African story telling with their unique and creative ideas.

Nduwie Studios incorporates both film and theatre elements.

Madlala said they provide unique services that are scarce in the South African film/theatre industry, for independent film and theatre makers, production and play houses as well as television channels.

“One of the services provided by Nduwie Studios is drive-thru cinema,” Madlala said in an interview.

Madlala has partnered with Sunshine Cinema as their solar-powered Sun Box ambassador.

She hosts free screenings and sparks important conversations around the communities using films.

