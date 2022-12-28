African villages among best global destinations

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE Choke Mountains Ecovillage in Ethiopia and Morocco’s Ksar Elkhorbat and Moulay Bouzerktoune have been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2022.

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) revealed the list of the 32 villages from 18 countries.

The accolade recognizes rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community-based values and products.

UNWTO will work with the Adaba in Ethiopia, II Ngwesi in Kenya and Grand Baie in Mauritius participating in the Upgrade Programme.

Zurab Pololikashvili, the UNWTO Secretary-General, said for rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a true game-changer in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive.

“The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO showcase the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities,” he said.

A total of 136 villages were put forward for consideration by 57 UNWTO Member States for the 2022 edition.

The Award Ceremony will take place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on February 27-28, 2023 back-to-back with the first presential meeting of the UNWTO Network of Best Tourism Villages.

– CAJ News