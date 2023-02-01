Entries reopen for Comrades Marathon

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE 2023 Comrades Marathon entry process has reopened (on Wednesday) due to popular demand from local and international athletes.

Entries will close on Friday, unless the allocated entry tally is reached beforehand.

The entries for the race set for June 11 were first opened last year in November.

“We understand that the initial entry process was open for a short period of time, with many long-standing Comrades athletes being unable to secure their spot in this year’s Ultimate Human Race,” Rowyn James, Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Race Director, said.

Entry fees are R1 200 (US$68,66) for South African athletes and R2 000 for the rest of Africa. International entries are R4 500.

The 2020 International and African entrants who did not participate in the 2022 event will not be required to pay entry fees.

This will be the last year in which deferred entries can be utilised.

The prize money for the 2023 Comrades Marathon has been increased by 15 percent across the board, with a total prize purse of over R2 million.

Winners of the men’s and women’s races will each receive R300 000.

The race is run between the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, and Durban.

It usually provides an economic boost for the province.

– CAJ News