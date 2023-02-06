UN Environment Programme delegation visiting Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – A TOP United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) official has embarked on a six-day visit to Zimbabwe to discuss a number of issues including climate change, energy, international trade and tourism.

Sonja Leighton-Kone, UNEP Acting Deputy Executive Director and Director of Corporate Services, is visiting the Southern African country until February 11.

During her visit, she will meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior government officials, including ministers leading the above-mentioned sectors.

Leighton-Kone will meet the UN Resident ad Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, and the UN Country Team.

During her visit, she will engage government officials on environmental opportunities and challenges especially issues linked to triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and waste and pollution.

Her discussions will include on strengthening collaboration with UNEP and marshalling practical solutions supported by UNEP as part of the 2022-2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation.

Discussions are aimed at enhancing coordination and cooperation in the delivery of support to the country.

Facilitated by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Leighton-Kone will also travel to the field to see projects on environmental sustainability.

Leighton-Kone will be accompanied by Frank Turyatunga, UNEP Regional Director and Representative for Africa, and Meseret Teklemariam Zemedkun, Head of UNEP Southern Africa Sub-Regional Office.

Rami Abdel Malik, Special Assistant to the Deputy Executive Director, is also part of the delegation.

Zimbabwe is in a region bearing the brunt of climate change.

Devastating droughts and cyclones are prevalent.

– CAJ News