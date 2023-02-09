Senegal schools get fixed wireless access connectivity Inb

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

Senegal Bureau

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – SENEGAL is to benefit from a global education initiative to improve educational opportunities through technology.

This after Ericsson and Free Senegal signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a proof-of-concept (PoC) project to provide connectivity to schools using Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

As part of the PoC, a number of schools will be connected with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, and will also be provided with laptops, learning content and teacher training to support the development of the ecosystem.

The project will run as a part of Ericsson’s Connect to Learn programme.

“Using solutions such as FWA, we can help the schools, teachers and students in very resource-limited settings in Senegal to leapfrog into the digital education ecosystem,” said Mamadou Mbengue, Chief Executive Officer of Free Senegal.

He believes improved learning outcomes will lead to a wider range of higher education and career opportunities for young people across the West African country and transition Senegal into a more knowledge-rich society.

The partnership complements Free Senegal’s ongoing efforts to improve learning standards in Senegal’s schools to help students across the country develop their communities and increase their digital literacy.

Nora Wahby, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Morocco and West Africa at Ericsson, said FWA deployments were increasing extensively.

“We are working across the globe to bridge the digital divide by offering broadband,” Wahby said.

“Increased access to connectivity and digital learning resources through solutions such as Fixed Wireless Access will not only raise the quality of education but also benefit Senegal’s society at a macroeconomic level – resulting in higher standards of living, better health, and improved overall well-being.”

This marks Ericsson’s latest implementation of its Connect To Learn programme in Africa.

– CAJ News