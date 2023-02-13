Africans abroad target sharing economy back home

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – A MAJORITY of Africans in the Diaspora are eager to invest in the sharing economy.

This is according to new research by mobile network operator World Mobile.

It revealed that while many members of the Diaspora are now looking to invest in sectors such as technology and e-commerce, 83 percent are likely to invest in sharing economy businesses over the next five years.

The sharing economy is a socio-economic system built around the sharing of resources.

It often involves a way of purchasing goods and services that differs from the traditional business model of companies hiring employees to produce products to sell to consumers.

Prominent examples are Airbnb, Lyft and Uber/Uber Eats.

World Mobile is introducing the sharing economy to the telecommunications industry.

“The infrastructure for World Mobile’s network can be owned jointly by its users and operators thanks to our network’s specific focus on the sharing economy,” said Micky Watkins, Chief Executive Officer of World Mobile.

Analysts forecast the sharing economy will be valued at more than US$335 billion globally by 2025, with Africa predicted to be a key centre for growth with improved adoption of digital services and apps boosting expansion.

RJ Katunda, Chief Experience Officer of World Mobile reiterated, “World Mobile is not only at the forefront of providing meaningful connectivity, but its unique offering of profit sharing through the sharing economy means that anyone, including the Diaspora, can participate in constructing the infrastructure required to connect the unconnected masses.”

The company is currently rolling out operations in Zanzibar.

It is in the testing phase in Kenya, with advanced discussions in several other African countries in order to expand its network across the continent.

