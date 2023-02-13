Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park fence vandalised

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – LOCAL residents are putting their lives and their livestock in danger by cutting the fence at the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HIP).

Recently, the Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife in Nhlungwane discovered a big hole in the fence.

The hole in the fence was big enough for dangerous animals like lions to escape.

Musa Mntambo, KZN Ezemvelo communications manager, said, “The hole has probably been fixed already. It was not a huge hole that is expensive to fix.”

“We always keep spare fence around for such small holes. HIP is a Big Five game reserve, so you find all dangerous animals,” Mntambo added.

HIP is the only state-run park in KZN.

Last year some animals escaped from the park.

Residents had said they live in constant fear as lions, rhinos, buffalo and jackals continuously escape the enclosed habitat and terrorise the community and livestock due to the porous nature of the boundary fence at park.

In July 2022, six lions that escaped from the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi were found and killed by wildlife rangers after they attacked cattle, killing at least six animals belonging to community members.

