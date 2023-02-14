East African interest in SA equestrian adventure

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE recent horse riding activity organised in the Rugged Glen Nature Reserve in the KwaZulu-Natal attracted the interest of visitors from East Africa.

Glamping Adventures organised the event.

“We are here today at Royal National Park with people from Kenya and some from Uganda,” said Glamping Adventures Chief Executive Officer, Gugu Sithole.

She was speaking at the horse riding activity this previous weekend.

“We are here to have fun. We love this place and we often visit because it gives us many activities,” Sithole added.

There are numerous hiking trips as well in the area.

“So, we are able to choose,” Sithole said.

“We came on Friday and we stay at a camping site.”

“We did fire stories where we talked about conservation because that is close to our hearts,” Sithole added.

The crew also visited a local school where it taught pupils about conservation.

“We want the pupils to know how nature is taken care of,” Sithole said.

The Rugged Glen Nature Reserve is part of the Drakensberg uKhahlamba Park, a World Heritage Site that covers 243 000 hectares.

It is adjacent to Royal Natal National Park, lauded as having some of the best mountain scenery in Africa.

– CAJ News