Technology’s loss is hospitality’s gain in Ndzabi

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban, South Africa

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – QUITING a stable job to start your own business can be terrifying, particularly in the volatile economic times in South Africa.

Dumisani Ndzabi took that risk as he gave up his job as an information technology (IT) specialist and ventured into the hospitality industry.

The move has paid off.

Ndzabi left after a decade-and-a-half stint in the apparently exciting world of IT.

“I have more than 15 years of experience working as IT specialist but I decided to follow my passion,” he said in an interview.

He is the owner of Peri Frangos which has made a name for itself as a chicken establishment in Verulam, north of Durban.

Frangos is a Portuguese name that means chicken.

It opened its doors in 2016 and the owner said the business was doing well.

“My idea was to do sauces, but I realised that people loved meat. Then, I decided to do chicken and marinade it with my own sauce,” Ndzabi disclosed.

“That’s why I named it Peri Frangos, although we have beef as well. We also do our own spices,” the entrepreneur further explained.

Like other players in the sector, Peri Frangos was not spared the impact of COVID-19 but survived.

“We survived the pandemic because we were specialising in takeaways,” Ndzabi said.

“We also allowed small parties in our restaurant because it is not huge enough for big parties.”

He concluded, “Some companies help us to promote our business in social media. It really helps.”

