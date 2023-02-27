Nissan unveils e-technologies for African markets

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Cape Town

Western Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – NISSAN has announced the launch of its innovative e-POWER and e-4ORCE technologies in Africa.

The launch has coincided with the first ever all-electric Formula E race event in the coastal city of Cape Town, South Africa.

e-POWER is hailed as Nissan’s unique entire electric motor driven system that offers the responsive and effortless driving experience of an all-electric car, without the need to recharge.

e-4ORCE is an all-wheel-drive system designed to work exclusively with Nissan’s electrified powertrains, delivering power, comfort, and control in all conditions.

These technologies are an essential part of the practical transition for Africa from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs).

The launch forms part of a series of events in the lead up to the historic ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Cape Town and introduced attendees to e-POWER and e-4ORCE technologies through a Qashqai and X-Trail driving experience at Killarney International Raceway in Milnerton, Cape Town.

“e-POWER is a gateway technology for customers who aren’t yet ready to make the step to full EV,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan Africa, Chief Marketing Management Director.

“The technology helps bring more people closer to EV ownership and is a significant step toward our ambitions for an electrified future in support of our sustainability goals,” Haasbroek said.

Mike Whitfield, Nissan Africa Managing Director, said customers were at the heart of the company’s electrification strategy.

“As such, we understand the current barriers to electrification in Africa especially regarding infrastructure and range anxiety, and e-POWER offers a solution to that,” he said.

“Beyond the introduction of technologies like e-POWER, Nissan collaborates with the different stakeholders across the continent at different levels in building policy frameworks to support a future of electric mobility for Africa,” added Whitfield.

