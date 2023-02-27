South Coast tech hub unlocks economic opportunities

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE South Coast region of KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the establishment of a technological hub as part of South Africa’s drive to enhance early adoption of technologies.

South Coast will host one of four such sites in the province as the national government speeds the fourth industrial revolution.

The facility will be set up in Port Shepstone, with the aim of stimulating the region’s economy by providing a collaborative space for investors and entrepreneurs.

The Port Shepstone Techno Hub will also form part of the Eastern Seaboard Development Initiative, which aims to unlock the economic potential of the region within the Eastern Cape and KZN, with the KZN South Coast falling within this framework.

The hub will be run by the provincial government in partnership with Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.

“We are proud that the KZN South Coast has been chosen as one of the key locations for the development of a techno hub, a development investment that will undoubtedly benefit the youth,” commented Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE).

She described the location of Port Shepstone as strategic.

“As the business and administration hub of the KZN South Coast, there is now even more reason for individuals and organisations to consider setting up shop here. There are great things in store for this region.”

The 20-hectare gated location for the techno hub consists of five land-use zones, including light industrial/commercial, techno hub/hotel/conference centre, mixed-use commercial and mixed-use residential.

The project is currently in the first phase, which includes the completion of the fencing and an administrative building including three training rooms and a board room.

The site has already received interest with land plots being the attention of investors such as the Radisson Hotel Group – the American multi-national hospitality company – already committing to the hub.

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality is sharing some key areas of potential investment, including business innovation, film and media innovations, leisure and entertainment, information and communication technology as well as tourism and the ocean economy.

“This is not solely about job creation, but about creating a productive space for entrepreneurial thinkers to get together and collaborate on ground-breaking ideas and projects,” Mangcu said.

“The Port Shepstone Techno Hub really has the potential to drive socio-economic development, increase competitiveness, and grow the area in line with the fourth industrial revolution.”

SCTIE has also partnered with Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal to establish a One Stop Shop office on the South Coast.

This aims to improve the efficiency of doing business, ensuring investors have access to municipal incentives in the district, such as those being offered through Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.

– CAJ News