1 billion mobile users now safe from cyber crime

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EVINA, the cyber security expert for finance technology and mobile operators, announces that it now protects over 1 billion mobile users annually worldwide.

In South Africa, Vodacom and MTN, the two biggest operators, have adopted Evina’s solutions to detect and prevent fraudulent activity in real-time, protect the diversification of their mobile payment offering and ensure growth.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done that has allowed us to reach this milestone and proud of the tangible impact we’ve had on a human and social level,” said David Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer of Evina.

“This is just the first step, and we owe it first and foremost to our partners. The more partnerships we have, the better our fraud detection algorithms become. It’s a virtuous circle that benefits the entire ecosystem,” Lotfi said.

The over 1 billion users are in more than 80 countries, relying on its two flagship solutions, Evina Mobile Money Protect and Evina DCB 360.

The mobile payment industry, a $2,5 trillion market that is forecast to grow at a rate of 21 percent per year according to McKinsey, is attracting top telecom players around the world who are taking advantage of this opportunity.

Cyber criminals are however targeting fintech technologies.

Evina has offices in Paris (France) and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

– CAJ News