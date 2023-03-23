Honor X8a coming to South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR has confirmed the upcoming launch of its X8a in the South African market.

It is to be launched soon, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

Honor described the upcoming device as “designed both inside and out” and for “those who care about style.”

To be available in Titanium Silver and Midnight Black, it features a flat-edge design and nature-inspired colors that Honor said embody the brand’s philosophy of creating masterpieces with precision craftsmanship.

“Furthermore, this all-rounder smartphone comes with robust photographic capabilities and a large display that offers superb visual quality, all packed into a delightfully compact size.”

The X8a is 7,48mmthin and weighs approximately 179g.

It spots a 100MP triple camera system in the rear, the highest megapixel counts ever achieved on the X Series, and a 16MP Front Camera with a f/2.45 aperture.

Honor launched the X8 in the Middle East and Africa region in 2022.

The former Huawei sub-unit is now one of China’s leading smartphone brand and has topped the market share.

– CAJ News