Enabling growth of SA ‘on-the-go’ banking system

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) and Vensy Pay have partnered to provide unbanked South African consumers with mobile financial services.

The latter is Africa’s lifestyle mobile payment digital wallet platform.

The Vensy Pay app is now exclusively available for download on Huawei AppGallery.

“Through this collaboration, HMS users will now have access to a comprehensive suite of financial services right at their fingertips,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation.

He said the partnership showcased a commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower users with freedom and flexibility.

“Together with Vensy Pay, we are revolutionising mobile banking experiences and shaping the future of financial services in South Africa,” Hu said.

As a fintech start-up business, Vensy Pay believes the partnership with HMS serves as an excellent opportunity to reach its target market of unbanked communities.

“We’ve been provided with valuable app optimization and localisation features that significantly improves Vensy Pay’s visibility and appeal to users. Through the advertising and marketing campaign, we increase the app’s exposure to Huawei’s over 9 million device users,” said Evans Parson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Vensy Pay.

The Vensy Pay app allows customers to open a Wallet, which is powered by Nedbank.

“Our collaboration with Vensy Pay enables us to expand our range of mobile payment options and attract new users who appreciate the ease of on-the-go digital payments,” said Vanesha Palani, Executive: Financial Management at Nedbank.

– CAJ News