Mokgale new Avatar Managing Director

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVATAR Media Agency has announced the appointment of Donald Mokgale as its Managing Director.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Founder of Avatar, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, confirmed the move.

“Our media businesses including Avatar Media Agency have shown phenomenal growth due to new business in the last year,” he said.

“In our continued drive to further grow media operations within M&N, we’ve brought in Donald to spearhead the growth of Avatar Media Agency and champion our differentiators within a competitive industry.”

Mokgale brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this new role, having been in the media industry for 16 years.

He has worked at various global agencies over the years, including Dentsu South Africa.

In Dentsu, he grew from a junior planner to opening offices in Ghana and step changing the Kenya office in 2017.

Mokgale was previously at Out There Media Africa, a mobile telco driven business, Carat JHB (2019) and Posterscope SSA (2018).

“My vision for the business is to build on the success and reputation of Avatar Media Agency, deeply partner with our clients and grow their revenues,” Mokgale pledged.

– CAJ News