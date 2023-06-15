Huawei ranked highly in IaaS market

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has been ranked third in South Africa’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market by revenue in 2022.

It is ranked second in China and fifth globally.

Gartner released the rankings in its “Market Share: IT Services, worldwide 2022” report.

IaaS is a cloud computing model that provides on-demand access to computing resources such as servers, storage, networking, and virtualisation.

In the Southern Africa region, Huawei Cloud is the first cloud service provider to operate local data centers (3-AZ) and the fastest growing cloud service provider, providing cloud services to 14 countries in the bloc and actively developing customers in over 50 countries, covering 450 industry customers in government, carrier, finance, manufacturing, mining, education, internet, retail and logistics.

Huawei Cloud practices its commitment “in Africa, for Africa” and continues to empower local partners and customers.

At present, Huawei Cloud has developed more than 200 partners in Southern Africa, covering education, healthcare, retail, mining, and other sectors, jointly building localized industry solutions for local enterprises and working together to unleash digital productivity in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique and other countries.

Huawei Cloud actively supports local SMEs and has sponsored more than 20 startups in South Africa and Uganda to use Huawei Cloud for free, and will build on this foundation to provide support to startups in more countries and regions.

Tenece is one of Huawei Cloud’s core partners, covering Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia, and is a technology company with a strong focus on technology.

Based on its deep understanding and trust in Huawei Cloud, Tenece not only expands the local cloud market with Huawei Cloud as a partner, but also significantly reduces operational complexity and IT operational expenses by migrating its business to the cloud, while ensuring high availability of its business systems and business continuity with the stability and high availability of Huawei Cloud.

In the financial field, Huawei Cloud provided an online disaster recovery solution for Royal Exchange, a long-established Nigerian insurance company, replacing the traditional self-built data centre operation model and improving backup efficiency by about 30 percent.

This greatly reduces business complexity and realizes cost reduction and efficiency as well as meeting a series of requirements for regulatory compliance.

In the education field, Dynamic DNA has trained a large number of ICT technical talents for large enterprises and institutions in South Africa.

In addition, Huawei Cloud provides professional cloud service offerings for a number of customers, including the Automotive Association of South Africa, Rain, a 5G wireless broadband service provider and Terra Group, a spatial data consultancy in Africa.

– CAJ News