Global tech firm in Honor of South Africa youth

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE global technology brand, Honor, has announced its contribution towards reducing youth unemployment rates in South Africa.

This is through its Learnership Programme, whose launch coincides with the local Youth Day, marked annually on June 16.

Chinese-headquartered Honor, said acknowledging the crucial significance of tackling unemployment among young people, Honor South Africa had created this initiative to serve as a means for achieving success by equipping youths with skills and abilities needed to excel in the competitive job market.

The Honor Learnership Programme currently consists of eight distinct programmes, providing a blend of theoretical expertise and valuable real-world practice.

After finishing the programme, participants will be awarded a National Qualifications Framework (NQF) accredited certificate, equipping them with the essential skills to excel in their respective fields.

Honor South Africa has established a valuable partnership with Kliptown Youth Development, a prominent non-profit entity located in Soweto’s Kliptown region.

The main objective of this cooperation is to narrow the gap in digital accessibility by providing vital Wi-Fi infrastructure.

“This move aims to aid the NPO’s mission of enhancing computer utilization and internet connectivity among locals,” Honor stated.

According to Honor, moreover, Kliptown Youth Development surpasses the goal of digital inclusion by offering homework assistance to children in the community, thereby promoting educational excellence and nurturing young talents.

“Honor South Africa acknowledges the significance of education as a catalyst for personal growth and societal advancement, and the partnership with Kliptown Youth Development epitomizes the brand’s commitment to empowering the youth through diverse avenues.”

Honor is a leading provider of smart devices.

– CAJ News