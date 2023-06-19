Avon congratulates ‘KG’ for historic Grand Slam title

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has congratulated its brand ambassador, Kgothatso Montjane, for being the first South African woman to win a French Open title since 1981.

Tennis star “KG” was crowned the women’s wheelchair doubles winner alongside partner Yui Kamiji from Japan.

The pair defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

“As the brand behind KG, as she is affectionately known by her fans, we wish to congratulate her for her historic win,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

“This remarkable athlete continues to re-write the history books and put South Africa on the map. In line with our brand values, we believe our people and our business have the power to beat the odds and succeed. We believed in KG and she is reaffirming this confidence by moving mountains.”

This was the sixth appearance at a grand slam final in the last four years by the 37-year-old from Polokwane in the Limpopo province.

– CAJ News