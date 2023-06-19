Giants on guillotine in Afcon 2023 qualifiers

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WORLD Cup semi finalists Morocco lost in a rude awakening back to continental football.

Reigning continental champions Senegal, suffered a scare. The hosts, Ivory Coast, suffered a humiliating defeat. Former champions, Algeria and Nigeria, were made to sweat for their victories.

Meanwhile, South Africa, champions-turned-laughing stock, finally rediscovered their winning touch against a heavyweight.

Zambia, every neutral’s favourite, are back with a bang in the continent’s prime football competition after dismantling a familiar foe.

This sums up a surprise-laden and thrilling round of matches in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers this past weekend.

The next Afcon tournament is set for Ivory Coast early next year.

All eyes were on Morocco following their exploits in Qatar where they finished fourth and broke a number of records along the way to a historic Last Four berth at the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

However, they came unstuck against 1996 Afcon champions, South Africa, at FNB stadium in Soweto.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, grieving the loss of their deceased title-winning coach, Clive Barker, were deserved 2-1 winners against the North Africans seemingly bogged down by a king-size Qatari hangover.

Both sides came to the match having already secured qualification as Liberia are out of contention.

Perennial problem child, Zimbabwe, was to be the fourth side in the group but the Southern African outfit is under FIFA sanctions for government interference in the running of the shambolic Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

The 2012 champions Zambia have put their house in order, unlike their southern neighbours. The Zambians ensured qualification with a stunning 3-0 home win over Ivory Coast, the 2015 winners.

Zambia’s win brought memories of their penalty shootout win over the Ivorian Elephants in Gabon, when they secured their first title.

For the Ivorians, this just-completed match away in Ndola was merely a formality. Already qualified as hosts, they were only here to make up numbers.

Lightweights Equatorial Guinea, always participating because of hosting privileges, are full value for their berth in Ivory Coast, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 2004 champions, Tunisia.

Hosts Benin held reigning champions Senegal, to a 1-1 draw in Cotonou.

Former champions, Algeria and Nigeria, were also given a run for their money. They qualified eventually.

Algeria, champions in 1990 and 2019, won 2-1 away to Uganda.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, the three-time winners, secured a 3-2 win away to West African counterparts, Sierra Leone.

In-form striker, Victor Osimhen, lived up to his name, providing a brace.

The next Afcon is scheduled for January 13 and February 11 in 2024.

– CAJ News